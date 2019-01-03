Warm and sunny conditions continue

We saw a massive warmup yesterday, and if you liked what we had out there, you are going to absolutely love it today.

Yesterday we ended up reaching 33 degrees in the afternoon. Sunny skies really helped to warm us up, and today with more sunshine, we are going to jump into the low 40’s out there.

Warm conditions continue for much of the next 7 days, but Friday and Saturday will be downright gorgeous out there. Temperatures will get all the way up to the upper 40’s and low 50’s for some southern communities!

Our average high temperature for this time of the year is around 30 degrees, and we are likely going to be sitting around 10-20 degrees above the average for much of the next week or so and beyond.

Extended models are showing not only a warmer than average next seven days, but we should remain above average in the 7-14 day range as well.

We are expecting some cloud coverage to move through here on Sunday and Monday. Sunday night will even bring cloudy skies. That could also spit out some light rain overnight, but if it does fall, it will be light and most areas will end up staying dry.

After that, sunshine returns in the afternoon Monday, and more sunshine and warmer temperatures take over again for next week.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News