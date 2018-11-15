Warm and sunny conditions continue

A fantastic day yesterday in Siouxland, and we will heat right back up this afternoon with more sunshine and great conditions expected.

Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 50’s and a few spots may even reach the low 60’s this afternoon. A breeze from the south at around 5-15 mph will continue throughout the afternoon, and winds could occasionally gust up to 25 mph as well. This is going to help daytime heating tremendously.

Tomorrow we will see building cloud coverage, and maybe a few flurries as well late Friday.

Moving into Friday night, we are still watching the cold front that is going to push through. That looks like it will generally miss us this time around, but parts of northwest Iowa around Estherville could pick up to around an inch of snow.

Sioux City could pick up a dusting or so, but any accumulation beyond that is looking unlikely at this point.

Road conditions especially in northwest Iowa could be slick Saturday morning, but with pre-treated roads, they should be back to normal by the early afternoon across the tri-state area.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News