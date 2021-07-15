WarHorse Gaming unveils plan for horse racing track in Norfolk

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — WarHorse Gaming, LLC, a division of Ho-Chunk Inc., announced its plans to construct a five furlong horse racing track and eventual gaming facility in Norfolk.

According to a release, the facility would be located at the current DeVent Center.

“Norfolk has a long track record of supporting horse racing but isn’t served with a track in the community. We hope to bring the excitement, entertainment, and significant economic development that will come with fully developing the site,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.

On July 16, WarHorse Gaming representatives will appear before the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to officially apply for a racing license ahead of breaking ground on construction of the new track and revamping of the current structures.

WarHorse Norfolk is anticipated to contribute about $2.1 million in annual tax revenue to Norfolk and Madison County and employ roughly 250 individuals. With plans for nearly 500 gaming positions and a sports book, the state’s property tax relief fund could see an increase of as much as $8.4 million annually from the future Norfolk casino.

In addition to the proposed Norfolk facility, WarHorse Gaming, LLC will be responsible for casino management and gaming operations at South Sioux City, Lincoln Race Course and Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.

WarHorse Gaming is expecting construction on the track and facility to begin later this year, with full operations beginning in the spring of 2022.