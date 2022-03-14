(KCAU) — As we approach the start of another planting season, Siouxland farmers have noticed some major increases to costs.

The violence taking place in Russia and Ukraine has put the global grain markets into a tailspin as the two countries combined produce more than a quarter of the world’s corn and wheat.

The market became so unpredictable that on March 4 Iowa’s largest ag co-op, Landus Cooperative, closed their markets early and stopped accepting cash bids on grain.

The Ceo of Cooperative Farmers Elevator Rob Jacobs said his company has never taken that drastic of a measure, but in the state of the current markets, he understands why Landus did.

“Perhaps they had a long, you know, they had to get themselves squared up and as volatile as the markets are and the huge swings that are going on, risk is pretty high so if you don’t get those covered off,” Jacobs said.

CFE serves 25 communities stretching from the Iowa Great Lakes to Jefferson, South Dakota and Jacobs said he’s heard from several members who are concerned about the uncertainties stemming from the conflict in Europe.

“What will happen? Will Ukraine get a crop planted, number one. A lot of words that they won’t get a crop planted or significantly less, and given the amount that goes into the world market, it could have a tightening of supply,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said he hasn’t seen the markets this in flux since around 2013, and combined the war’s effects with continued supply shortages and historically high fertilizer prices, he advises members to study production costs closely before putting seed in the ground this spring.

“Crop nutrient prices are extremely high right now so you’re gonna want to make sure you took the time to really know what your needs are,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said while the markets may be volatile for some time, he believes producers can take advantage of high future prices snd shore up some risk before heading into this year’s planting season.