MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in finding a person who has been allegedly dumping dead hunting animals.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, several game animals have been found at Yellowbanks Wildlife Management Area near Meadowgrove, Nebraska.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nebraska Conservation Officer Jonathan Andreasen at 402-340-3981 or email jonathan.andreasen@nebraska.gov. A reward may be avaialble