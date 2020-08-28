Wanted Sioux City man arrested after high-speed pursuit

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man wanted for violating a no-contact order was arrested after fleeing from Union County police in South Dakota.

According to a release, Justin McKay, 45, was involved in a high-speed pursuit with Union County Police, but police lost sight of the subject after he entered the state of Iowa.

The vehicle that matched McKay’s was spotted at Chub’s Country Store in Akron, where he was apprehended inside the convenience store.

McKay faces charges with OWI 3rd, a class D felony, along with two outstanding Plymouth County warrants.

He is currently booked at the Plymouth County Jail and is held on a $7,500 bond for his OWI and two $300 bonds for violation of his contact order.

Latest Stories