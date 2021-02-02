Wanted Sioux Center woman found hiding in crawl space, homeowner arrested for hiding a fugitive

CHATSWORTH, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman wanted in Sioux County was arrested after being found hiding in a crawl space, and the homeowner was arrested for hiding her.

On January 18, a deputy sheriff noticed Kamie Schiebout, 42, of Sioux Center, Iowa, driving and knew she had warrants for her arrest, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. She fled was not arrested.

Later on January 31, the sheriff’s office received information about Schiebout’s location. The information indicated she was staying in Chatsworth, and the homeowner of the residence, Jeffery Baker, 45, was helping her hide herself and her vehicle to avoid getting arrested.

After getting a search warrant, deputies found Schiebout hiding in a crawl space in a cellar area under the Chatsworth residence. Officials said she had illegal drugs in her possession.

Baker was charged with accessory after the fact which means he was hiding a fugitive.

Schiebout was taken to the Sioux County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription medication, possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged from the January 18 incident with reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, operate a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device, driving on wrong side of two-way highway, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of a offensive weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Hawarden Police Department and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.