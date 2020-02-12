Wanted felon arrested on warrant after fleeing police in Stanton County

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Stanton County Sheriff’s office and Wisner Police arrested a wanted felon on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on a warrant from Stanton County District Court for failure to appear on an earlier arrest following a vehicle pursuit in northwestern Stanton County.

Leland Heinhold, 57, of Wisner, Iowa was arrested after Wisner Police contacted the Sheriff’s office and advised they believed he was at a residence in Wisner.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office and Wisner Police went to the residence and attempted to have contact.

According to a recent press release, when they tried to make contact, Heinhold allegedly fled through a bedroom window and ran from the residence.

Heinhold was taken into custody following a short search when he was found hiding nearby.

Heinhold was jailed pending a court appearance in March.

Heinhold is a convicted felon who has fled from law enforcement in the past.