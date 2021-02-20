Want to drive a Zamboni? Tyson Events Center offering crash course

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders who have dreamed of driving a Zamboni might get to make that dream into a reality.

According to a release, Spectra is giving Siouxlanders a chance on April 13 and 14 to learn how to drive a Zamboni. The Tyson Events Center Zamboni Experience is a crash course in all things Zamboni, which includes an opportunity to take one for a spin on the ice.

The one-hour class is designed for those 18 years and older with a valid driver’s license to learn all about one of the most popular machines in hockey, including how they operate, and how to drive them. Siouxlanders can book one of the Zamboni Experience packages for your chance to drive our Zamboni and learn how the ice is created and maintained for Sioux City Musketeers hockey.

The Zamboni Experience includes:

‘Classroom’ session where you will learn the fun facts about the Zamboni, and how the ice at the Tyson Events Center is created and maintained.

Opportunity to drive the Zamboni on the ice

A commemorative photo of you on the Zamboni

A certificate of completion

Time slots are reserved for one-hour sessions with a maximum of four people per time slot.



Tickets are available at the Tyson Events Center website.