Walthill, Nebraska’s last parade

WALTHILL, Neb. (KCAU) — Sunday, July 14, was not Walthill, Nebraska’s first rodeo, they have been doing it for 45 years now. But, it will be their last. On Sunday, the small town closed the chapter to an annual tradition in a big way.

“During rodeo week, people here in Walthill, they walked a little taller, their chest stuck out little bit more it was so prideful with such a great event and it truly is the end of something very special and we’re going to be sad to see it go,” Travis Morgan, second-generation parade announcer, said.

“It started in 1975 and I’ve lived here all my life so it became quite an item for draws in those days in the small communities,” said, Roger Sailors a first-generation parade announcer.

“One of the main things in this town has ever had for 40 years or more, it’s just sad to see it end,” added Kim Swanson from Walthill.

“And unfortunately we decided to have this be our last. Things have just have become more and more costly and people are getting busier so it’s harder to find help to run these big three day events,” noted Chris Morgan the parade coordinator.

“I mean it means everything, I mean this is… a lot of my memories from Walthill growing up are because of the Walthill Rodeo, it’s 45 years of that, from the parade to the bull riding to the softball game, to the dances, there are so many things that went on to create great memories for the people of Walthill and it was also a vehicle for people that left Walthill to come back and see their friends and see their family,” stated Travis Morgan.

Earlene Paulson from Walthill said, “So many people come not so much for the rodeo but to meet with people they haven’t seen in a long time.”

“Just a good time to have the friendships so with the closing of the rodeo they’re concerned about what may be developed to try and draw a crowd back again so we can all have these meetings and regathering,” Sailors added.

Some parade-goers also said that they’re hoping another community plan will come up and replace it, but they are not sure what it will be.