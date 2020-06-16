Walthill man sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for domestic assault, strangulation

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Walthill man was sentenced on Monday to 96 months of federal prison for domestic assault and strangulation.

Bernard Jackson, 44, was sentenced on Monday in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault by a habitual offender and strangulation.

He was sentenced to 96 months of federal prison and will serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term ends.

There’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Court documents said on October 30, 2019, officers responded to a residence in Walthill on a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the evening.

The victim reported being dragged off a bed, lifted off the ground by her neck, threatened, and punched in the back of the head and in the face.

Officials said Jackson left the residence after the assault.

He had been convicted of assaulting the same victim at least four times previously.

