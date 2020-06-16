Walmart store in Storm Lake to temporarily close to sanitize, restock

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Walmart store in Storm Lake has announced that it will be closed to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Storm Lake location said on its Facebook page that it will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store.

The closure begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The store plans to reopen to its customers on Thursday at 7 a.m.

“As an essential business and member of the Storm Lake community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items during this unprecedented time. We also understand Buena Vista County has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. We have decided to close our store to the public at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 and all day Wednesday, June 17 as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store. It will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.“ From Walmart store in Storm Lake, Iowa

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 1:45 p.m., Buena Vista County has 1,600 positive cases, 358 recoveries, and eight deaths.

To read the full statement from the Walmart store in Storm Lake, see the Facebook post below.

Latest Stories