Walmart implementing one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

Correction: Walmart says this measure will go into effect at the beginning of May, not on Thursday, as stated in a previous version of this story. Some individual stores, like the one featured in this story, may take the liberty of announcing when its exact date will be in implementing the change on its social media platforms

(KLFY) – Walmart stores updated their response to the coronavirus pandemic by creating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing.

The single direction aisles are designed to increase social distancing, Walmart announced.

“One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle.”

The new measure starts at the beginning of May at all Walmart stores.

New floor decals will be put in place to help indicate the correct traffic flow, Walmart announced.

Green ‘shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the right direction.

Red, ‘do not shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the wrong direction and must turn around.

