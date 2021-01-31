Walls of Hinton warehouse collapse Saturday morning

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Hinton warehouse next to Highway 75 suddenly collapsed on Saturday.

Hinton Fire Chief Chad Beck said the south and west walls of the warehouse on 119 S. Floyd gave way around 8:05 a.m. on Saturday.

No one was present when the building collapsed. Hinton Fire and Police, Le Mars Fire, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa DOT responded to the scene.

Midamerican was called to disconnect the building’s gas while Kellen Excavating helped contain the scene.

Chief Beck said the collapse was most likely due to wintry conditions and years of wear and tear. The warehouse was built in 1909.