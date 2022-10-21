SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center is facing a new setback.

According to reports by KSCJ Radio, high winds last week caused parts of the walls at the jail construction to collapse. There were no injuries as a result of the collapse. Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority Chairman Ron Wieck told KSCJ that the wall blew over last Friday as a result of last week’s strong winds.

The damage is currently under investigation to see if the project’s insurance will cover the cost of replacing the segments. Further information will be made available after the investigation.