Walking tours will look at history of Sioux City historic residential neighborhoods

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum will present two walking tours through two of Sioux City's most historic residential neighborhoods this summer.

Archives Manager, Tom Munson of the Sioux City Public Museum will take walkers on a 75-minute walking tour to discuss the streets' history, residents, and architecture. Each tour will be leisurely pace along the half-mile areas.

The first tour will be on June 18 with the Jackson Street tour. This tour will start at with an open house at the recently restored 1893 Pierce Mansion at 6 p.m. followed by the walking tour. The Victorian-era mansion was built by John Pierce himself and was part of an extensive real estate development on Sioux City's northside. The walking tour will start at 7 p.m. and end around 8:15 p.m. at the Pierce Mansion. Munson will lead the tour and provide historical information about John Pierce, the builder of the mansion, and historic Jackson Street. Guests are welcome to attend both the open house and walking tour, or either one.

The second historic walking tour will take place on July 9th, touring historic Summit Street. This tour will be starting at 7 p.m. from Call's Triangle, the small traffic island at 21st Street and Summit Street. The stretch of Summit Street between 18th and 24th Streets was originally added in the 1880s as part of Rose Hill with houses starting to build up as early as 1906. During the 1910s and 1920s, the economy in Sioux City was booming and new residential areas, like the one on Summit Street, were being filled with new houses. Munson will showcase the early 1890s images of houses, churches, commercial buildings, street scenes and more! Anyone who would like to attend this tour is encouraged to bring a lunch with.

These walking tours are open to the public for free! For more information about these walking tours, you can call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.