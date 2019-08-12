Walk for the Future to raise awareness for SIDS

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s a big anniversary for the Iowa SIDS Foundation’s Walk for the Future event.

The 20th anniversary of the walk will be held Saturday, August 24 in seven different cities across the state, including right here in Siouxland.

The local walk will be held at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars. That will begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration starting an hour before that. Following the walk, there will be a raffle, silent auction, door prizes, and a light lunch provided by the Plymouth County Pork Producers.

This family-friendly event offers SIDS and SUID families an opportunity to celebrate the lives of their baby while raising awareness for sudden unexpected sleep-related infant deaths.

Proceeds from the Walk for the Future provide safe sleep education to Iowa parents, healthcare and childcare providers, and bereavement support to Iowans impacted by SIDS and SUID.

Volunteer coordinator Pam Jeneary stopped by our KCAU 9 to give us a preview of the statewide event.