Walgreens adds plexiglass between customers, cashiers to protect against virus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) – If you’re heading to Walgreens, you may see a few changes as the store adopts new COVID-19 precautions.

The pharmacy chain is now providing face covers for workers at stores and distribution centers to protect employees from the respiratory virus.

The company said it is also testing employees for fevers and installing plexiglass shields to separate cashiers from customers.

Walgreens has also changed its hours to allow extra time for deep cleanings.

