Wal-Mart shoppers donate toys to the Salvation Army’s toy drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are now just a month away from the season of giving and some Siouxlanders are getting into the holiday spirit on Saturday.

The Salvation Army in Siouxland is joining forces with Wal-Mart to provide more than 1,000 kids in the area with toys. Participating shoppers at Floyd and Singing Hills Wal-Mart locations were provided a list of suggested toy items to help families in need.

“Stuff like Christmas is expensive and so we help the families give a little bit to their children so that they can keep their money. When you live paycheck to paycheck, you don’t much money for presents or a Christmas meal,” said April Clarke the captain of the Salvation Army in Siouxland.

If you missed the toy drive on Saturday, there will be another toy drive on December 7 and 14 at all Wal-Marts in Siouxland. You can also drop off toys at the Salvation Army up until December 23.

