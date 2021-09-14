Wakefield man accused of sucking toes of 9 kids pleads not guilty to charges

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) — A Wakefield man is pleading not guilty for allegedly having sexual contact with minors and sucking on the toes of nine children while having them over for sleepovers.

Jose Fregoso, 27, of Wakefield, is charged with three counts of possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, ten counts of child abuse, and sexual assault of a child. He pled not guilty to all charges on September 8.

According to court documents, in July, the Nebraska Internet Crimes Against Children was made aware of images traced back to Fregoso’s phone. The images were found to be sexually explicit and involved toddlers. On July 29, Fregoso was interviewed at his residence. Authorities found more inappropriate photos and videos on Fregoso’s phone and arrested him.

Fregoso admitted during a welfare check on a minor to having an interest in feet and said one minor’s feet every week for four years, as well as doing other sexually-related activities with them for the past two years. He also said he sucked on the toes of nine children during sleepovers at his place while they were sleeping.

Court documents said Fregoso said these actions for sexual arousal and did not share any of the videos. Fregoso also told investigators he believed his wife may of knew of his activity.

A pretrial is scheduled for October 25 at 1 p.m. in the Dixon County District Courtroom.