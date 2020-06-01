Waiving of late fees extended in Sioux City for utilities, parking fines through June 30

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is continuing to waive late fees and penalties on utilities and parking fines.

The Customer Service Center had previously waived all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines through May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fines and penalties will now be waived through June 30.

Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, Option 1 or by using the utility billing drop box located on 6th Street on the north side of the library parking lot.

Drop boxes are also available at all Sioux City Hy-Vee stores and the northside Fareway.

To reach a city staff member, utilize the Staff Directory on the City’s website.

The city continues to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

There’s a public hotline is available 24/7 for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 by calling 2-1-1.

Find the latest COVID-19 updates in Iowa at the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

