WAHPETON, Iowa (KCAU) – City officials in Wahpeton are asking residents to limit lawn watering.

Due to current drought conditions, Wahpeton officials are asking residents to alternate watering their lawns. They ask that even-numbered houses water on even-numbered days, and odd-number houses water on odd-numbered days.

To conserve water, officials also ask residents to refrain from watering lawns over the Fourth of July weekend.