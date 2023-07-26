UPDATE: A Hy-Vee spokesperson told KCAU 9 more about the opening.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Wahlburgers will soon be coming to Sioux City inside the Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee.

The Hamilton Hy-Vee said in a Facebook post that the restaurant is planned to be coming to Sioux City soon and they are currently looking for employees.

Wahlburgers is a national chain of burger restaurants owned by the Wahlberg family. Though the world may know Donnie Wahlberg for his music or Mark Wahlberg for his movies, Wahlberg brother Paul opened the chain of restaurants.

The restaurant currently has locations in 24 states including Iowa and South Dakota. There are also locations in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

This is not the first time a Wahlburgers has opened inside of a Hy-Vee. All of the locations in Iowa and South Dakota are also in Hy-Vees, including in Norfolk, Neb.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Carroll, Iowa. They also appear in the Hy-Vees found in many other states.

Nola Aigner Davis, a spokesperson for Hy-Vee told KCAU 9 that they are looking to hopefully open at the end of August or the beginning of September. She added that they are excited to help expand the Wahlburgers restaurants to Siouxland and provide more job opportunites.