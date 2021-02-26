Woodbury County Sheriff’s Foundation selling donated Wagyu beef

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Foundation is selling Wagyu beef that was donated to them.

The sheriff’s office said Feddersen USA Wagyu from Anton donated over 300 pounds of Wagyu ground beef to the foundation Friday.

People can buy five-pound packages of the beef for $50. It is being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Proceeds go to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Foundation, which uses funds to buy various items needed by Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone interested in making a purchase can contact the Sheriff’s office at 712-279-6010 .