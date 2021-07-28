Waffles for Warriors brings Siouxland veterans together

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Support Siouxland Soldiers and the Elks Lodge of Sioux City teamed up to host Waffles for Warriors, a breakfast for veterans.

The Elks Lodge served breakfast to roughly 50 veterans throughout the morning. Veterans talked and reconnected during the breakfast. Board member Kevin Ehlers said this event is a great way for veterans to meet with each other and share memories.

“Just talking to the vets, they have some great stories. Joking around with them, they’re full of life, and it’s awesome to be able to give back to them in just a little way,” Ehlers said.

The event is held quarterly.

Support Siouxland Soldiers also does a grocery distribution on the months when they’re not doing waffles and a drive-in movie is coming up in August for vets and active service members.