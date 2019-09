Breakfast lovers, this is for you!

“Support Siouxland Soldiers,” is hosting a free event this morning for veterans and military families.

Hot breakfast will be provided. The meal includes sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, and of course, waffles.

The event is being held at 1551 Indian Hills Drive between 9:30 and 11 A.M.

For more information you can visit http://supportsiouxlandsoldiers.com/