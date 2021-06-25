W. H. Over Musem in Vermillion to re-open to the public

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The re-opening of the W. H. Over museum in Vermillion features new exhibits and rides in a classic model car.

The Friends of W. H. Over Museum are finalizing plans for the grand re-opening at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will spotlight the new Thompson House Exhibit which President of the Friends of W. H. Over Museum, Larry Bradley, says he is proud of how much work they were able to accomplish in the face of the pandemic.

“In particular, the several month-long creation of a new exhibit that features remnants of the historical 1880’s Thompson House, recently removed from Main Street Vermillion, promises to be one of our best exhibits. It features items salvaged and recreated by volunteers and includes reconstruction of a remarkable fireplace, pocket doors, a stunning beveled glass window, and more.”

The exhibit was named after Anna and Myron Thompson, a historically significant pioneer and business family.

“In addition to new exhibits and events for children, we are pleased to announce that Paul Hasse will be giving rides in his 1916 Model T Ford,” Maxine Johnson, Event Chair said, “We are looking forward to having the doors open again Sunday for the public.”

There are many activities taking place Sunday. See the full schedule of events below.