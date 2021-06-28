W. H. Over Museum in Vermillion holds grand re-opening

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — A long-time vermillion staple is back in business. The W. H. Over Museum has been a community and regional archive for Vermillion since the late 1800s and had to close its doors due to COVID. Sunday, the museum held a grand re-opening with all the usual exhibits and a few new ones.

The museum is one of two premiere museums in Vermillion, have started out as a university museum in 1883.

“I would describe this place as a treasure chest of memories and we have a… I think I’m one of the few people in Vermillion who remember the museum in the basement of Slagle Hall in the old Carnegie library,” Museum Vice President Maxine Johnson said.

“The group got together, people who are staff here, and I say staff including voluteers, got together and decided the pandemic was starting to look threatening.” Museum President Larry Bradley said. “And as a consequence we decided to we’d shut it, we’d close the doors for the duration.”

Johnson said the closing was a small blessing, allowing the museum to have the Thompson House exhibit to be built.

“And for a while we had a tremendous mess here but we’re all past that now so we’re ready for visitors and hope we have a lot of them,” Johnson said.

Vermillion Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise said that the reopening of the museum showcases the hardwork of the city’s residents.

Get the latest news in Siouxland sent to your inbox.

Click here to subscribe to KCAU 9 News’ newsletters.

“Like so many things in Vermillion it wouldn’t happen without a lot of volunteers putting in hours and being dedicated because they’re passionate and I think that’s something that is really true of so many things in Vermillion and shows a lot about our character,” Collier-Wise said.