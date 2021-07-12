W. 19th shooting suspect had past issues with victim, court docs reveal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents revealed more information regarding the shooting at a Sioux City apartment complex in June, where police found a man severely injured by gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, on June 5 around 10:22 p.m., officers were called to Hearthstone Apartments on 2311 West 19th Street in Sioux City. Officers arrived and found a man had been severely injured by two gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital, bleeding heavily and fading in and out of consciousness. Police determined Corey Smith, 22, was responsible for the shooting

Documents said Smith saw the victim and a friend walking out of the apartment complex the night of the shooting. The victim and Smith exchanged words. Smith then pulled out a gun. The victim ran to his apartment and closed the door behind him. When the victim realized his friend was still outside, he opened the door, but Smith stuck his foot in the door and the two began a physical fight. Smith then pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

During further investigation, officers found out Smith and the victim had past issues with one another.

On July 2 at 4:30 p.m., Smith was arrested near Dakota City in connection to the shooting.



Smith is charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond. He is also held on a $600 bond for voluntary absence from custody, a serious misdemeanor.