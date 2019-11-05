Voters to decide $20M bonds in Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School District

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School District is asking the community to approve nearly $20 million school bonds.

The requested $19.9 million is broken down into two bonds. The first bond of about $14 million would go towards building a new elementary, remodeling the high school, creating a new parking area. The second part, a bond of about $5 million, would go towards building a new daycare center and gymnasium.

“So we want updates not only for educational reasons but to help keep us viable in an increasingly competitive educational market place,” said Superintendent Dan Barkel of the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School District.

Barkel has been the superintendent of the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School District for the past two years.

“We want to see our community continue to grow and be able to attract people to live in this area. The only way I’m going to be able to grow the school is if we grow the community, so this is a very important component of that,” said Barkel.

Both the elementary school and high school buildings are both over 50 years old.

“Our boiler issue, we do have that. Every year, it’s like super hot in some of these rooms, and the kids can’t think, and they kinda shut down, you know, when it’s so hot. And then in the summertime, we don’t have air conditioning,” said Kristi Ames, the secretary at Marcus Elementary School.

Ames has two daughters who both grew up in the MMC School District. She is aware of the issues both students and teachers are facing.

“I want this for our kids. You know what, like I said, I don’t have anybody in this school afterward, but maybe someday, I’ll have grandbabies that come to our school. And if we have a daycare, just think about how much of an opportunity that would be for our community,” said Ames.

If the bond passes, the district, plans to start construction in the spring of 2020. The goal will be to have everything done by the fall of 2022.