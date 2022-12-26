SIOUX CITY, Iowa. (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City was awarded first place in seven categories of Midwest Gaming’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

According to a release from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Gaming enthusiasts from the Midwest voted in the Midwest Gaming and Destination magazine and the winners of the voting have been released.

Sioux City’s Hard Rock received first place in the following categories:

Casino Floor

Restaurant

Entertainment

Theme

Casino Personnel

Night Life

Entertainment Venue

“We are so proud of this property and most excited that our team members were recognized for all of their hard work and dedication,” said General Manager Doug Fisher.