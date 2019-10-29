Voter turnout expected to increase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — City and school board elections are just over a week away.

Woodbury County Auditor, Pat Gill, tells KCAU 9 he is expecting an increase in voter turnout from last November.

Gill cites the first combined city and school election as a contributing factor.

Another positive is that nearly 6,500 absentee ballots were requested for this election.

As of Monday, only 500 had been returned, but voters have until the day before the election, next Monday, to get those in the mail.

“Just want to make sure that people participate. We’ve made it pretty easy for them to do. If you have the absentee ballot, get it voted and get it returned to us so we can have it counted on election day,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Besides absentee ballots, you can vote early in person at the Woodbury County Courthouse or visit a polling location on November 5 to cast your ballot.

Gill reminding voters that you can register to vote at the polling location. All you need is your I.D. and proof of residence.