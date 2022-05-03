SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa primaries are a month away and Tuesday Woodbury County supervisors were reminded that voter fraud is still on the minds of some voters.

During the board’s regular monthly meeting, Daniel Cotter asked supervisors to get rid of what he called “fraud-enabled machines”.

Cotter said he was speaking up as a way to quote “restoring citizen’s confidence in the validity of the election process.”

Supervisors offered no response to Cotter’s comments, however, Woodbury County commissioner of elections Pat Gill told us the board doesn’t have the power to stop using voting machines.

“The Board of Supervisors has a responsibility to purchase voting machines which I did two years ago and it’s in the Iowa code. The Iowa code says that we don’t have a choice. The county must county, use an optical scan voting machine in order to county ballots,” said Gill.

Cotter didn’t offer any proof of voter fraud.

Woodbury County voters can be assured that the election process is secure, according to Gill.

“We want to do everything we can to instill confidence in the election process, and I think we do a very good job with that in Woodbury County, we do a very good job in the state of Iowa and people should have confidence in the way that our elections are conducted,” said Gill.

The Iowa primaries take place on Tuesday, June 7.