Volunteers with Hy-Vee to distribute 300 hams at Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Volunteers will be handing out hams to families in Sioux City for the “Hams for the Holidays” event.

According to a press release from Hy-Vee, on Monday at 5 p.m., employees and first responders will be handing out 300 hams at Riverside Park. This event will last two hours or until the hams are distributed.

Hams will be loaded into vehicles to minimize physical contact, and volunteers will wear masks and gloves.

Hy-Vee plans to deliver almost 5,000 hams in 14 other events across eight states to help support hunger relief.

Visit Hy-Vee’s website for more information.