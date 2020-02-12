Volunteers renew effort to complete Siouxland Freedom Park Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a group of volunteers came together to create a place to honor veterans ten years ago, the Siouxland Freedom Park is now on track to being completed.

Alumni of Leadership Dakota County is launching a fundraising campaign to generate the remaining $250,000 to complete the inside of the Interpretive Center.

Mike Newhouse, President of Siouxland Freedom Park, said after a decade in the making, he is excited to finally have a completion date in sight.

“This influx of new volunteers, their enthusiasm, their abilities, their dedication, it’s tremendous. It’s what we’ve needed. It’s also helped create a community ethos that says ‘You know, Freedom Park needs to get done,'” said Newhouse.

Newhouse said there’s a chance the Interpretive Center will be finished by the end of the year.

