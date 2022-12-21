SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures like what Siouxland will be experiencing over the next couple days can be life threatening. For folks with no place to take shelter, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen becomes a safe place.

The local non-profit not only provided shelter Wednesday, but also a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. The soup kitchen’s Director, Lyn Kluender, told KCAU 9 that regardless of what’s on the menu, winter weather puts a strain on the less fortunate.

“So, our numbers really haven’t changed, we’re feeding anywhere from 120 to 140 per night and we welcome anybody and everybody. It’s an hour they can come in and get off the street and warm-up and fill their belly,” said Kluender.

Sioux City Police officers helped make that happen. Eight officers joined Soup Kitchen staffers serving this year’s turkey dinner.

“This provides us a unique opportunity to serve the community in a different way. Typically, we’re doing the law enforcement side of this, this is another opportunity to serve and take care of people that are fallen on harder times. Given the current conditions it’s also a great opportunity for them to get inside and out of the cold,” said Officer Anthony Vondrak.

Even Santa came out of the cold and gave out presents to children.