SAC CITY, Iowa — The search for missing truck driver David Schultz, of Lake View, is still going more than a week after he disappeared. His hog truck was found, stopped in the middle of the road.

For the past few days the search was centered around a truck stop, Sparky’s, near Rockwell City. The Cajun Navy, a search and rescue group from Louisiana directing the search, has now moved to the search to an area around a motel in Sac City.

“Our organization started on Saturday with the Brushy Creek search that you know every day there was a community search, which involved law-enforcement,” said Jacob Rowley, of the Cajun Navy. “For those first couple days law enforcement was here, but has now stepped into an investigation only role, so we’ve been doing just full volunteer-driven searches, keeping volunteers together, keeping them organized, making sure that they’re checking in checking out, and so that we don’t have any issues.”

One issue the Cajun Navy has handled is getting permission from the landowners to do a search. For those involved in the search, it’s a mix of emotions.

“A lot of questions you know with a truck full of loaded pigs, left in the middle of the road you know generally not on the character of any truck driver,” said Rowley. “From what David’s friends and family have conveyed to us, definitely not the way that David would ever have left his truck.”

Searcher, Mike Zimmerman of Sac City went to school with Schultz.

“We have mainly been doing the fields fence lines along the Cedar Creek and we hit the ditches along the road if we can, but it’s mainly off the road is what we’re checking,” Zimmerman said.

The search is still proceeding. Volunteers are welcome to check in at 10:30 each morning at the Sac City Motel on the east side of town.