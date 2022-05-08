SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As part of the Iowa Loess Hill Scenic Route, Highway 12 is one of northwest Iowa’s most beautiful roadways and every now and then, it does need some up keep.

Members of the Friends of Stone Park donned high visability vests and gloves to clean up some of trash built up over the winter. This was along Highway 12, which shares a border with not only Stone Park and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, but the Big Sioux River.

Volunteers spoke with KCAU about why it’s important they clean the road.

“With the river on our right here and the natural beauty on our right of the park, perfect place to keep it looking spotless if we can,” said Paul Weber, Friends of Stone Park Board Member.

The group cleans the road annually and are always looking for volunteers to help out.