Volunteer for Boys and Girls Club receives special gift

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A volunteer that gives a lot of their time to the Boys and Girls Club is receiving a much-needed gift.

Benji Cotter spends a lot of time at the club, and on Tuesday he put on a puppet show for the kids and the community.

Cotter’s family has had some difficult times, with his one-year-old son being diagnosed with epilepsy.

The People’s Bank surprised Cotter with a check to help with the medical bills.

Cotter says he’s very grateful.

“We weren’t expecting anything like that. I was ready, like I said, to do a puppet show, grab lunch and go home. Yeah, it was really incredible, very unbelievable and extremely humbling, and yeah,” said Cotter.

A representative of the People’s Bank says it’s important to support volunteers who work hard to help the Boys and Girls Club.

