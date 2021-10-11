Volunteer bicyclists get ready! Cranksgiving 2021 food drive coming soon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A community food bank is calling Siouxlanders to pick up their bikes before fall ends in order to keep food on local dinner tables.

The Food Bank of Siouxland, in partnership with the Siouxland Cyclists Club, is holding the Cranksgiving 2021 event on November 6, and it includes a bike ride, food drive, prizes, and a scavenger hunt.

Participants are asked to bring a bicycle, bag or backpack, $10-$20 for food donations, and a bike lock. Riders are also encouraged to wear costumes for the ride.

The food bank explains that riders will meet at Union Hall Local 33 at 510 West 20th Street in Sioux City before heading out on their bikes to any local store to buy food for the bank. The ride starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

“Cranksgiving is such a fun way to get people out and doing what they love while doing it for the good of the community. For many local cyclists, this might be their last ride of the season. This event is such a visible reminder to those who encounter the riders that securing food isn’t always easy. For many in our community, acquiring food isn’t as easy as just hopping in the car,” said Associate Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland Valerie Petersen.

If Siouxlanders can’t join the bike ride, but they still want to help, donations can be taken to the food bank until November 18. The organization said every dollar donated can help them acquire five meals, and they have a plan to try to distribute 3.5 million pounds of food this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

