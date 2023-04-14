SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced its final act for this summer’s Battery Park lineup, Volbeat.

Volbeat will be coming to the Hard Rock on July 29 with special guest Halestorm as their opener.

Volbeat is a hard rock band that has shared the stage with rock legends such as Black Sabbath, Metallica, Motorhead, Slipknot, Megadeth, Anthrax, and others.

Tickets for Volbeat go on sale on April 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Rock Shop or online here. Shows in Battery Park can be attended by guests of all ages.

Other Battery Park shows include; Foreigner with Night Ranger on May 13, Lainey Wilson on August 10, and Ludacris on August 12.