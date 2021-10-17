Voices Unite focuses on bringing volunteers together through music

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An annual concert hit the stage on Saturday in Sioux City.

Voices Unite held their yearly concert with volunteers from the community. Anyone was allowed to participate, and the concert was free to the public.

The aim of the group is to allow everyone to have access to singing.

“They have a lot of fun, and that they are blessed because the songs that we’re doing are meant to lift people up and just unify us in that spirit of worship and praise,” said Charity Koehler with Voices Unite.



The religion-involved group has been operating for the past 6 years, and this is the first year they’ve been a non-profit. They accept donations on their website.