SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The stars were shining on Saturday at ACME Comics and Collectibles, as Siouxlanders were given the chance to meet a popular voice actress.

Kat Cressida has been the voice of many characters over the years, she voiced Dee Dee in Dexter’s Laboratory, Jessie from Toy Story in video games and attractions, and so much more.

Cressida spent her day talking with fans, signing autographs, and taking photos with people that came to the event.

Kevin Mcgarry, the co-owner of ACME Comics and Collectables says the event had a great turnout.

“It’s fantastic, I mean Disney approached us and said we wanna start sending people to your store, who better to start with than her. It’s gonna be fantastic,” said McGarry.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, Kat Cressida is expected to return June 25th at ACME Comics And Collectables, for one more day of fun.