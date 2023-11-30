SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the GOP presidential candidates held a town hall in Sioux City Thursday evening.

Vivek Ramaswamy held his Woodbury County town hall at the Council Oak Supply Co. on West 3rd St. It was his fifth and final stop in Northwest Iowa Thursday.

He took questions from people who came to the town hall about several topics, including the national debt and immigration.

“Every politician, certainly at the national level… [is] dancing to the tune of their biggest donor,” Ramaswamy said. “And in that case my biggest donor is me. We’ve lived the American dream that this country gave us. The inheritance that we want to give our kids isn’t just those green pieces of paper, it is the country that allowed us to live the American dream that Apoorva and I, my wife and I have each lived.”

Ramaswamy will be making more stops in Iowa in the next few days.