SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– There’s still time to get to file your taxes and some Siouxlanders may qualify to have their taxes done at no cost.

Center for Siouxland runs the volunteer income tax assistance or vita program and for more than a decade, it’s been helping Siouxlanders get their tax refunds.

The center for Siouxland has roughly 50 tax preppers. Which the program’s coordinator says is crucial during tax season.

“It’s a little over 2,000 people every year, we’re pretty close to getting to that 2,000 right now,” said Olivia Benjamin, the VITA Program Coordinator.

Eligible Siouxlanders can get their taxes prepared at no cost.

“Going to a paid preparer that might cost anywhere between $100, $200, or $300. So that money can be back in your pocket, it’s your hard-earned cash,” said Benjamin.

So far, Benjamin says in addition to saving on filing, the VITA Program has also gotten Siouxlanders about $1 million in tax refunds.

“That’s a huge chunk of the income that they are super excited to get and you know they use that to better themselves,” said Benjamin

With the extra cash in Siouxlander’s pockets, that money saved can go towards benefiting the local economy.

“Pay bills, go out to eat, things of that nature. If they save it, it’s a wonderful thing to give them security. If they take it out and spend it benefits the community. I mean the VITA program helps the Siouxland community,” said Perry Wisinger, Assistant Professor for the Business Administration at Briar Cliff University

To qualify for the free tax returns, Siouxlanders must make less than $60,000 a year.

The Center For Siouxland VITA Program is still in need of volunteer tax preppers as we enter the final 2 weeks before tax day. To apply, click here.