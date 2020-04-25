Vistaprint donates 1,000 face shields to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

WALTHAM, Mass. (KCAU) – Vistaprint is donating 100,000 face shields among 100 healthcare facilities across the county and that includes 1,000 face shields to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The company said each of the hospitals that will receive the face shields are in underserved, small communities.

Officials also mentioned that in an effort to get face shields into the hands of frontline workers as quickly as possible, the company is adapting its North American manufacturing processes and is sharing the information throughout its global operations to grow the productions in the upcoming weeks.

We have served small businesses for over 20 years in many different ways and in this current environment that means supporting the frontline healthcare teams who are the critical heart-beat of local communities in these unprecedented times. I am proud to work with a team that is so nimble, innovative, and passionate that they were able to start production of these much-needed supplies in a matter of days. So many of our customers come from smaller communities, and it is a privilege to be able to support their frontline healthcare providers. From Ricky Engelberg, Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer

Company officials said within days its engineering and manufacturing teams deconstructed and optimized the existing machinery to develop a face shield product that meets the increasing needs of the frontline professionals working with COVID-19 patients.

Vistaprint mentions that the machinery, which normally prints banners and large-scale projects, sidesteps the traditional printing process to make the face shields as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Officials said they expect the production of 100,000 units of face shields a week by the end of April.

The company also mentions that the shields are being manufactured with no interference with customers orders due to its mass customization processes.

Officials said their teams are seeking multiple initiatives that will do good for their customers and the communities they serve.

Vistaprint mentions its also making containment panels, pre-printed material with safety protocols and signage that help the health governmental, volunteer, and other essential organizations that people need in the fight against COVID-19.

For more information about Vistaprint’s face shields, click here.

Back of the face shield. Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Face shield. Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Sketch of the face shield. Courtesy of Vistaprint.

Latest Stories