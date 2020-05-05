Virus cases lead 2 Nebraska meat processing plants to close

OMAHA, Neb. (Omaha World-Herald/AP) – Two Nebraska meat processing plants have announced temporary closures in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases among meatpacking plant workers.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Tyson Foods pork plant in Madison and a Cargill beef plant in Schuyler announced Monday that they would temporarily shut down production to deep clean the plants.

Tyson said it will await the results of workers who had been tested for COVID-19 last weekend before deciding when it will reopen.

The plant closures will affect more than 3,000 workers and will likely slow the ability of producers to get hogs and cattle to slaughter.

