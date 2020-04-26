Virginia teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Moville Sunday morning

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager from Virginia died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 20 in Moville.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the U.S. Highway 20 and IA Highway 140 intersection in Moville.

Authorities said a 2018 International MA025, driven by Leuchann Johnson, 37, of Williamsburg, VA, was heading west on U.S. Highway 20 and failed to stop at the four-way stop.

Officials reported that the International hit a 2000 Ford Ranger, driven Roger Clard, 62, of Moville, that was heading north within the intersection.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the International stopped in the median on its side.

Officials said that the passenger in the International, a 15-year-old from Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities mentioned that Clard was transported to MercyOne Medical Center.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Moville Fire Department, Moville Ambulance, Lawton Fire Department, Lawton Ambulance, and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

