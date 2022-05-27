SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City street will be closing for a couple of weeks to complete utility work.

Image courtesy of the City of Sioux City

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the Engineering Division has announced the closure of Virginia Street between 3rd and 4th Streets.

MidAmerican Energy contractors will be completing work on utilities in the street during this closure.

The release specified that the closure will begin May 31 and is expected to be finished by June 17.

A detour will be posted for drivers to navigate around the closure, and it is recommended that drivers reduce speed, remain cautious, and pay attention to all traffic control signs regarding the closure.