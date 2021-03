SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – City officials announced the closure of a portion of Virginia Street.

According to a press release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division said Virginia Street at 20th Street will be closed from March 15 to March 19.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux City

Officials said a private contractor is going to complete utility work in the area during the closure.

The city would like to remind drivers to be cautious and follow traffic laws.